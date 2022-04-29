News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Judge issues arrest warrant for 76-year-old Walberswick man

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:50 PM April 29, 2022
The sentencing of Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, was adjourned until June at Ipswich Crown Court.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Walberswick man. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 76-year-old man Suffolk man who is accused of repeatedly breaching a restraining order.

Alexander Apthorpe, of The Green, Walberswick, was due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( April 29) but failed to show up.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska said Apthorpe had been informed of Friday’s hearing when he appeared before magistrates on an earlier occasion.

She issued a warrant for his arrest not backed for bail.

Apthorpe faces charges of harassment by breaching a restraining order on September 7 and December 23 last year and January 7 and 17 this year.

