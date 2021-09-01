News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dogs suffer facial wounds: Two arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:03 PM September 1, 2021   
Two men have been arrested after two dogs were found with facial scarring near Bury St Edmunds

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after two dogs were found near Bury St Edmunds with significant scarring on their faces.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old and 28-year-old men in the Rougham area late in the evening on Saturday, August 28.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said that police officers had stopped a vehicle and recovered two Sighthound dogs, both of which had facial scarring, which is consistent with injuries suffered by fighting wild animals. 

The two were arrested at the scene and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released on police bail. They are required to return to the police on September 22. 

