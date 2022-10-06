News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men arrested after 150 wraps of Class A drugs found at train station

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:59 PM October 6, 2022
Two men have been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 150 wraps of Class A drugs - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men have been arrested after 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found at a train station.

The incident happened yesterday, October 5, at Colchester Train Station.

According to British Transport Police, two men acting suspiciously on a train were reported by rail staff.

Officers responded by meeting the train at Colchester.

In a tweet, British Transport Police said after a search the pair were found to be in possession of 150 wraps of Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones.

The two men were transported to custody by the British Transport Police.

