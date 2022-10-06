Two men arrested after 150 wraps of Class A drugs found at train station
Published: 3:59 PM October 6, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two men have been arrested after 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found at a train station.
The incident happened yesterday, October 5, at Colchester Train Station.
According to British Transport Police, two men acting suspiciously on a train were reported by rail staff.
Officers responded by meeting the train at Colchester.
In a tweet, British Transport Police said after a search the pair were found to be in possession of 150 wraps of Class A drugs and multiple mobile phones.
The two men were transported to custody by the British Transport Police.