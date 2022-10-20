Seven arrested after week-long police operation on A12, A14 and A11

Seven drivers have been arrested after a week-long police operation in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police arrested seven drivers after a week-long operation in Suffolk.

The week-long operation took place between October 10 and 14 and involved officers from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team and the Commercial Vehicle Unit, with enforcement taking place on the A14, A11 and A12.

The HGV tractor unit - which was driven by a police officer - meant police were able to look directly into the cabs of other lorry drivers, whilst also dealing with any offending motorists driving vans or cars too.

A total of 216 vehicles were stopped, including 116 HGVs and 68 smaller goods vehicles.

Seven people were arrested including: six on suspicion of drug-driving; and one on suspicion of possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified.

258 offences were detected and the drivers in question were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), some having committed more than one offence.

213 TORs were issued, with the primary offences highlighted below:

120 for not wearing a seatbelt

41 for using a mobile phone

33 for construction and use (roadworthiness offences)

25 for an insecure load

13 for driving without due care and attention

four for excess speed

four for no insurance

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Well done to everyone involved in this successful operation. Another excellent example of the Constabulary’s proactive approach to enforcement resulting in our roads being safer for us all.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Archant

"It’s very disappointing that drivers – particularly those who rely on their driving licence for their livelihood - still need to be reminded about something so obvious as putting on a seat belt or not using their mobile phones.

"And to think a driver could get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs is quite unbelievable.

"I just can’t understand why anyone would risk their own life and the lives of others by driving when either they, or their vehicle, is unfit for the road."