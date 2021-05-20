Trees cut down and set alight by vandals on nature reserve

Published: 12:36 PM May 20, 2021

BMX trails have been created in Shawlands Wood as part of recent anti-social behaviour - Credit: Rayner Byam

A number of trees have been cut down, formed into tee-pee style structures and set alight by vandals on a nature reserve in Great Cornard.

Police are treating it as an incident of criminal damage and arson, after several months worth of damage to Shawlands Wood.

The seven acre site was given nature reserve status in 2013 after 13 years of campaigning.

Anti-social behaviour was first reported in March, as residents were concerned by big groups of young people, smashed glass, litter, the odd dirt bike and motorbike taking to the woods.

It is thought young people have been creating a BMX track with saws and shovels — putting off some of the local walkers.

The most significant of the damage happened overnight on Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17.

A number of trees in the wood were cut down, formed into a tee-pee structure and set alight, with the nature reserve sign also pulled down and damaged.

Anyone who knows who is responsible or saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/25691/21 or email: Lindsey.Galea@suffolk.police.uk