Artist's despair at latest vandal attack on Suffolk seafront artwork

The Wicker family on Felixstowe seafront, which has been attacked again - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

An artist has spoken of her despair that her well-known Wicker family artwork on Felixstowe seafront has been vandalised yet again.

Tracy Barritt-Brown questioned whether she was wasting her time repairing the artwork in the Spa Pavilion gardens and called on the police to increase patrols in the area because vandals had struck there before.

In the latest incident, the hand has been wrenched off the mother figure pushing a pram, which had also been bent, along with one of the male sculptures.

In June, disgusted residents took to social media after discovering some of the family members had been decapitated, with council gardeners eventually locating the missing body parts and returning them to the artist.

Since then, the figures have been reinforced with metal rods, but this still has not prevented the latest attack.

The artist said she had been in discussion with Felixstowe Town Council about what to do with the artwork, which shows the family on a summer walk and three options appeared to be on the table.

One choice is to upgrade a CCTV camera positioned about five yards from the sculpture, the second is to repair the installation and hope nothing more happens, while the third is to move the family to another location, possibly Felixstowe Museum at Landguard Fort.

However, she did not favour moving the sculpture as this could make it less accessible to the public.

Instead, she hoped police patrols could be increased around the gardens to act as a greater deterrent to a repeat offence.

“It gets to the stage where I think ‘am I wasting my time in repairing them?’ I just wish they (the vandals) would leave them alone,” she said.

She believed the vandals had been drunk when they committed the offences, adding: “It is just these stupid incidents and I don’t think being drunk really is an excuse for criminal damage quite frankly.”

The images currently being produced by the CCTV camera were not of a sufficient quality for the police to be able to identify the culprits, she added and she hoped a better camera could be provided.