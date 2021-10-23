Drug dealer caught with cannabis and 'burner' phone

Published: 4:30 PM October 23, 2021

A 24-year-old Bury St Edmunds drug dealer who was found in possession of cannabis when he was stopped by police has had his sentence deferred for six months.

Police officers intercepted two men who were in possession of cannabis and shortly afterwards they stopped and searched Ashley Giles who was nearby and found a number of deal bags containing cannabis on him, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A “burner” phone was also found on him containing text messages.

Giles, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply in August this year.

He also admitted being in breach of an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years which was imposed in December last year.

Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to defer sentence on Giles until April 22 next year.

Stephen Mather, for Giles, said his client had been smoking cannabis but had now cut down his use of the drug.

He said that since the suspended sentence was imposed Giles had responded well to supervision and his attendance had been “impeccable”.

“You must understand you were on your way to custody and it’s only because I’m impressed with your response to supervision that you aren’t going straight to custody,” said the judge.