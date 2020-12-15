Drug-dealer bragged about 'making plenty', court hears

Published: 4:06 PM December 15, 2020

Ashley Giles was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 24-year-old Suffolk drug-dealer who bragged on his mobile phone about “making plenty” from the sale of cannabis has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers who searched Ashley Giles’ address in Bury St Edmunds found a pot containing cannabis.

When his mobile phone was interrogated, it was found to contain three messages relating to the sale of cannabis.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, said in one message Giles said he was “always busy” and bragged about “making plenty”.

Giles, of The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds, admitted possessing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis in February and March last year.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £150 costs.

Sentencing him, Judge Emma Peters said this was his third offence for being involved in the supply of drugs and, if he breached the suspended sentence order, he was likely to be jailed.

Phillip Farr, for Giles, said his client had been involved in very low-level cannabis dealing.

He had been a cannabis user but had cut back on his use in the last 18 months.

He said Giles had ADHD and bi-polar disorder, plus had left school without completing any GCSEs.