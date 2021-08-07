Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
Four men were jailed in Suffolk this week at Ipswich Crown Court.
Russell Holman, Christopher Southart, Kevin Parr and Ashmar Levy were all sentenced from Monday, August 3 to Friday, August 6.
Their crimes ranged from drugs offences to assault.
Christopher Southart and Kevin Parr
Christopher Southart and Kevin Parr were both sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to a total of more than 12 years.
The pair were involved in the production of cocaine at a drug factory based at Camperdown scrapyard, in Flowton.
Southart, 35, of Valley Road, Harwich, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for 98 months.
Parr, of Alexander Road, Harwich, was found with nine kilos of benzocaine, which was used as a cutting agent, and one kilo of cannabis.
The 60-year-old was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and he admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was jailed for 54 months.
Ashmar Levy
Ashmar Levy admitted unlawful wounding on Monday and was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court.
Levy, 26, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, hit a teenage girl over the head with a saucepan and then attacked her with a meat cleaver.
He flew into a rage when he saw his bike had been knocked over while he was visiting his mother’s house in Glamorgan Road, Ipswich.
Levy also admitted breach of a suspended sentence and was jailed for a total of 36 months.
Judge Emma Peters banned Levy from contacting the victim of the attack or going to her home for five years.
The judge described what Levy did as an “extraordinarily gross reaction”.
Russell Holman
Russell Holman admitted two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and was jailed for 28 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.
The 36-year-old mechanic, of Curlew Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to intentionally arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification between January 29 and February 21.
Holman thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl in Christchurch Park, but had actually been communicating with a covert police officer.