News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man suffers cut to head after late-night attack in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:53 PM September 11, 2021   
The incident happened in King Street, Sudbury town centre

The incident happened in King Street, Sudbury town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital with a large cut to the head following a late-night attack in Sudbury town centre.

The incident happened in King Street at around 1.10am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked by another man who punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

After suffering a cut to the head, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference number 37/50217/21.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scenes of Lakenheath village. The village sign.

Housing

Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
These animals are looking for their forever homes in Suffolk 

Suffolk Live

Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Karine has received the Michel

Visit Suffolk

The 10 best places to eat in Suffolk according to Tripadvisor

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon