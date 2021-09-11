Man suffers cut to head after late-night attack in town centre

Published: 12:53 PM September 11, 2021

A man was taken to hospital with a large cut to the head following a late-night attack in Sudbury town centre.

The incident happened in King Street at around 1.10am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked by another man who punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

After suffering a cut to the head, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference number 37/50217/21.