East Anglian Daily Times

Thieves attempt to break into Chinese restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:04 PM January 8, 2022
Police are appealing after someone tried breaking in to The Tasty Garden in Colchester

Police are appealing after someone tried breaking in to The Tasty Garden in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information to an attempted burglary at a Chinese restaurant in Colchester. 

People in the residential property above The Tasty Garden in Osbourne Street were disturbed at about 8.40pm on New Year's Eve by someone who had gained entry from the rear car park area. 

The intruder was disturbed and made off without stealing anything.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two people were seeing leaving the area over the fence into adjacent car park areas.

"The intruder has been described to us as black, aged between 20 to 30 years-old with dreadlocked hair.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/304948/21.

Essex Police
Colchester News

