East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Burglars 'repeatedly' banged on Woodbridge homes to try to gain entry

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:50 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 3:51 PM May 25, 2021
Burglar using a crowbar to break into a house at night (stock image) Picture: MAUDIB/GETTY IMAGES/I

Two attempted burglaries are reported to have taken place in Cumberland Street and Hall Farm Close, Woodbridge, according to Suffolk police. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Would-be burglars were heard repeatedly banging on front doors to try and gain entry to homes in Woodbridge.

A victim reported someone had come to their home in Hall Farm Close at about 2.40am on Saturday, May 22 and was repeatedly hitting the front door as if trying to gain entry.

Police are linking the incident to another attempted burglary at about 6.20pm on Monday, May 24 in Cumberland Street, where someone was heard trying to use force to get in via the front door while the occupier was at the back.

The householder opened the door after five minutes but didn't see anyone in the street.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/27253/21 for the Hall Farm Close incident and 37/27258/21 for the Cumberland Street incident.

Alternatively, report here.

