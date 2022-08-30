Audi and BMW cars targeted as tyres slashed in Suffolk town

An Audi and a BMW had their tyres slashed and paintwork scratched in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars parked in driveways at homes in Stowmarket have been damaged.

An unknown person slashed the tyres and scratched the paintwork of a BMW parked in Finborough Road sometime between 8am on Wednesday, August 24 and 8am on Sunday, August 28.

An Audi vehicle parked on a driveway in Tylers Way also had its tyres slashed and paintwork scratched sometime between 5pm on Saturday, August 27 and 11am the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/55505/22 for Finborough Road and 37/5513/22 for Tylers Way.