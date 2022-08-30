News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Audi and BMW cars targeted as tyres slashed in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:36 AM August 30, 2022
An Audi and a BMW had their tyres slashed and paintwork scratched in Stowmarket

An Audi and a BMW had their tyres slashed and paintwork scratched in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars parked in driveways at homes in Stowmarket have been damaged.

An unknown person slashed the tyres and scratched the paintwork of a BMW parked in Finborough Road sometime between 8am on Wednesday, August 24 and 8am on Sunday, August 28.

An Audi vehicle parked on a driveway in Tylers Way also had its tyres slashed and paintwork scratched sometime between 5pm on Saturday, August 27 and 11am the following day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/55505/22 for Finborough Road and 37/5513/22 for Tylers Way.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Jack Aitchison celebrates levelling for the visitors.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaking to the press after the game

Football | Match reaction

'Referee cost us the game' - McKenna's verdict on 2-2 home draw with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Blundeston crash

Suffolk Constabulary

Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon