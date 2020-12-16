Audi S5 driver arrested after allegedly fleeing police after car stopped
- Credit: Archant
Two people were arrested in Newmarket after the driver of a car, which was stopped and searched, allegedly attempted to flee police.
Officers stopped the car in Exning Road shortly after 1.50pm on Monday, December 7.
A search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out and a quantity of cash was seized from the car.
The vehicle, an Audi S5, was also seized along with a mobile phone.
A 27-year-old man was detained and allegedly attempted to flee, but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, escaping lawful custody and assault on an emergency worker.
A section 18 search at an address in the Cambridgeshire area was later carried out and quantity of suspected Class A drugs were located within and seized.
Three watches and another mobile phone were also seized.
A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs at the address.
The man and the woman were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
They were both later released under investigation pending further enquiries.