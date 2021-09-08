Audi TT seized by police after motorist's alleged anti-social driving

Published: 9:55 AM September 8, 2021

The Audi TT was seized by police in Stowmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

An Audi TT has been seized by police in Stowmarket after the motorist's alleged second anti-social driving offence in a year.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the black Audi was spotted by officers driving in an anti-social manner.

If the warning didn't work, hopefully this will. After driving in an anti social manner around @PoliceStow, one of the team #9411 seized this car following it's 2nd Section 59 within 12 months! #SaveItForSilverstone #NotForStowmarket #seized #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/nGr2EeqiVP — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 8, 2021

NSRAPT revealed the driver of the vehicle had already been issued a Section 59 warning - which is for inconsiderate or careless driving - in the last 12 months.

The team said the motorist should "save it for Silverstone" and said the driving was "not for Stowmarket".