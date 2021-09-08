News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Audi TT seized by police after motorist's alleged anti-social driving

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:55 AM September 8, 2021   
The Audi TT was seized by police in Stowmarket

The Audi TT was seized by police in Stowmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

An Audi TT has been seized by police in Stowmarket after the motorist's alleged second anti-social driving offence in a year.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the black Audi was spotted by officers driving in an anti-social manner.

NSRAPT revealed the driver of the vehicle had already been issued a Section 59 warning - which is for inconsiderate or careless driving - in the last 12 months.

The team said the motorist should "save it for Silverstone" and said the driving was "not for Stowmarket".

Suffolk Constabulary
Stowmarket News

