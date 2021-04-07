Man charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 28-year-old man has been charged with an alleged assault on two police officers in Bury St Edmunds.
Ayden Devine, of no fixed address, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution by police on Tuesday, April 6.
He had been arrested in relation to a separate incident in Bury St Edmunds town centre.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said on Wednesday: "Whilst in hospital, Devine allegedly assaulted the police officers and was further arrested.
"He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was subsequently charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker.
"Devine has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday, April 8)."
Devine has been bailed in connection with the separate incident that occurred in the town centre.
