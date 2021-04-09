Man who headbutted and bit two police officers jailed for 24 weeks

Published: 8:43 AM April 9, 2021

A man has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after assaulting two police officers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who headbutted a police officer and bit another one on the arm at a hospital has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Ayden Devine, of no fixed address, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday and pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Devine admitted headbutting one officer in the face and biting the other on the arm at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had been arrested in relation to a separate incident in Bury St Edmunds town centre and was taken to hospital as a precaution by the police.

Devine had been bailed in connection with the separate incident that occurred in the town centre.

He has also been made to pay £50 in compensation to both police officers he assaulted.