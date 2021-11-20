Badwell Ash man caught with hundreds of indecent images of children

A Suffolk man was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home, magistrates heard.

Adam Buxton, 25, of The Street, Badwell Ash, near Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children between April 4, 2015, and October 4, 2019.

David Bryant, prosecuting, told the court that a referral was made to police by an internet provider after the user of an email address uploaded six category C images of children.

The IP address was traced to Buxton and in March 2020, officers executed a warrant at his home.

Mr Bryant told magistrates that 487 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered as well as 33 category A videos.

A number of category B and category C images were also found, Mr Bryant added.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence.

A pre-sentence report was also ordered for Buxton, who had no previous convictions.

Buxton was granted unconditional bail and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.



