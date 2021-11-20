News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Badwell Ash man caught with hundreds of indecent images of children

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM November 20, 2021
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Adam Buxton pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk man was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home, magistrates heard. 

Adam Buxton, 25, of The Street, Badwell Ash, near Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children between April 4, 2015, and October 4, 2019. 

David Bryant, prosecuting, told the court that a referral was made to police by an internet provider after the user of an email address uploaded six category C images of children. 

The IP address was traced to Buxton and in March 2020, officers executed a warrant at his home. 

Mr Bryant told magistrates that 487 indecent images of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered as well as 33 category A videos. 

A number of category B and category C images were also found, Mr Bryant added. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
  2. 2 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
  3. 3 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex
  1. 4 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
  2. 5 Victim thanks officer after man who sexually assaulted her is jailed
  3. 6 Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man
  4. 7 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 
  5. 8 A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns
  6. 9 Giant bronze statue 'The Yoxman' arrives next to A12 at Yoxford
  7. 10 Cook reveals his techniques for keeping large squad happy

A pre-sentence report was also ordered for Buxton, who had no previous convictions. 

Buxton was granted unconditional bail and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed. 


Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The newly installed collision beam at Coddenham Road Bridge in Needham Market, which has been named

Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain

Timothy Bradford

person
BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon