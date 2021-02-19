News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police investigating arson after car fire spreads to garage

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:23 AM February 19, 2021   
The suspected arson attack happened in Baldwin Avenue, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds after a car fire led to a garage becoming well alight.

Police and fire crews were called to the fire in Baldwin Avenue at 9.25pm Thursday, February 18, after receiving reports that the car – housed inside the garage – had been set alight.

The fire had spread throughout the garage.

Five engines were called to the scene, although only two from Bury St Edmunds attended.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, and 100l of foam to extinguish the fire.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the constabulary is treating the incident as arson, and called for anyone who witnessed the attack – or who has information regarding the incident – to come forward.

Those who can help Suffolk police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/8294/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.


Bury St Edmunds News

