Police investigating arson after car fire spreads to garage
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds after a car fire led to a garage becoming well alight.
Police and fire crews were called to the fire in Baldwin Avenue at 9.25pm Thursday, February 18, after receiving reports that the car – housed inside the garage – had been set alight.
The fire had spread throughout the garage.
Five engines were called to the scene, although only two from Bury St Edmunds attended.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, and 100l of foam to extinguish the fire.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the constabulary is treating the incident as arson, and called for anyone who witnessed the attack – or who has information regarding the incident – to come forward.
Those who can help Suffolk police in their enquiries should contact the force on 101, quoting reference 37/8294/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.