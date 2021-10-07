Bank cards stolen from supermarkets used to withdraw cash

Published: 1:58 PM October 7, 2021

Bank cards were stolen from shoppers at Sainsbury's and Tesco stores in Haverhill and Newmarket (file photo)

Shoppers at supermarkets in west Suffolk have reported having money withdrawn from their accounts after their bank cards were stolen.

The first incident happened at some point between 12.45pm and 1pm on Sunday in the Sainsbury's car park in Haycock Road, Haverhill.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, had been shopping and returned to her car, an orange Suzuki Vitara, which was parked at the back of the carpark.

An unknown man was standing near her car, but did not speak to her.

After unloading her shopping, the woman returned her trolley to the trolley park before she was approached by a second man who asked her for directions to town.

On her return, the woman found her purse stolen from the boot of her car.

Money was later withdrawn and stolen from her account.

The first suspect is described as being between 5ft 10ins to 6ft in height, aged in his mid to late 30s and wearing dark clothing.

He is also described as clean shaven, with a tanned complexion and acne scars.

The second suspect, who distracted the victim, is described as being of similar height and age, of medium build, with a tanned complexion, very short, receding dark brown hair.

He was wearing dark clothing, wore an earpiece in his ear and spoke with a foreign accent.

The second theft happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday in the Tesco Extra in Fordham Road, Newmarket.

A woman, in her 60s, was shopping when she noticed her mobile phone, which contained bank cards and cash, was missing from her pocket.

The bank card was then used on four separate occasions following the theft and money stolen from her account.

The woman believes the suspects may have seen her using her PIN at the checkout.

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his 40s to early 50s, of slim to medium build, with dark, cropped hair and wearing dark-rimmed glasses, dark blue trousers, a white collared shirt and a dark-coloured puffer coat with a hood.

He also had a white earpiece in his left ear.

The second suspect is described as white, also aged in his 40s to early 50s, of medium build and was wearing black trousers, a white shirt and dark-coloured puffer coat with no hood.

A police spokesman, said officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information connected to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55186/21 for Haverhill and 37/55826/21 for Newmarket.