Published: 1:26 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM March 5, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in Windermere Road, Sudbury.

The offender conducted an untidy search and bank cards and cheque books were taken.

It is believed the offender gained access to the property via an open window.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 6.40pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity, has knowledge of the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items stolen should contact Bury St Edmunds Criminal Investigation Department, quoting 37/0171/21.