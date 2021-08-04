News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman accused of fraudulently giving £75k to son while bankrupt

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM August 4, 2021   
Barbara Bentley appeared at Ipswich Crown Court  - Credit: Archant

A woman has appeared in court accused of fraudulently disposing of property by giving £75,000 to a relative while declared bankrupt.

Barbara Bentley appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to deny the charge.

The 59-year-old spoke only to confirm her name and her date of birth, and to enter a not guilty plea.

Bentley, of Yeoman Crescent, Hadleigh, is charged with fraudulent disposal of property by making a gift of £75,000 to her son, while declared bankrupt, on March 13, 2017.

Judge David Pugh entered the case for trial on a two-week warned list to begin during the fortnight commencing July 4 next year.

The trial is expected to last between three and four days at Ipswich Crown Court.

Bentley, represented by barrister Isobel Ascherson, was released on unconditional bail until the trial.

