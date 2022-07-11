News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Courts facing disruption as barristers continue strike

Michael Steward

Published: 2:25 PM July 11, 2022
Criminal cases at Ipswich Crown Court are facing further disruption as barristers began their third week of strike action. 

The four-day walkout of defence barristers went ahead on Monday, and lawyers gathered at the Supreme Court in London as well as crown courts in Plymouth, Birmingham and Preston to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action. 

The CBA is in a dispute over conditions and government set fees for legal aid work - where people who could not otherwise afford lawyers are represented. 

It says some junior barristers currently make less than the hourly minimum wage.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said criminal barristers will receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

However, members of the CBA have rejected the pay offer, saying it will not kick in immediately or apply to existing cases. 

Last week the CBA accused the government of “refusing” to negotiate, warning that victims of crime and defendants seeking to prove their innocence will not see their day in court if ministers do not take steps to “reinject” funds into a “barely functioning” justice system.

Justice ministers have urged the body to accept the “very generous” pay offer to “stop victims having to wait longer for justice”.

Speaking at the beginning of the strike last month, Simon Spence QC, who lives in Suffolk, said: "It's not something we want to do, it's not something any of us are keen to do but I'm afraid the government's lack of engagement has forced us into this position. 

"We have cooperated for years and years, and particularly through Covid to keep the system going, and we've reached a stage where we're having to say, 'I'm sorry, enough is enough'."

Strikes are due to take place on five days next week. Action will be suspended for a week from July 25 before recommencing between August 1 and August 5.

The CBA then plans to strike on alternate weeks, with no end date, with the action to remain under review and subject to the Government’s response.

