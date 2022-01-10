News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man found with indecent pictures and films of children 'will lose job'

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM January 10, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Barry Cameron, from Great Blakenham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man who downloaded more than 200 indecent images and movies of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police went to Barry Cameron’s home in June 2020 and seized computer after receiving information in relation to his use of the internet.

When his laptop and a hard disc drive were analysed they were found to contain four still images and 32 movies in the most serious level A category, nine still images and 11 movies in category B and 138 indecent images and 17 movies in the lowest level C category.

There were also two still extreme pornographic images and five movies.

Following his arrest Cameron made no comment to questions put to him.

Cameron, 40, of Chalk Hill Lane, Great Blakenham, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 90 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 50 days and ordered to pay £340 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

Caroline Milroy, for Cameron, said he had no previous convictions and would lose his job as a result of the offences.

