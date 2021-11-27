Van driver jailed after A12 crash left motorist with life-changing injuries

Barry Goody (inset) has been jailed for causing a crash on the A12 near Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A Suffolk van driver who fell asleep at the wheel has been jailed for causing a crash that left another man with life-changing injuries.

Barry Goody’s vehicle crashed into with the back of the victim’s Ford Fiesta, which had been driving slowly in a queue of traffic on the A12 in Langham towards Colchester on February 10 this year.

The Fiesta was pushed to the side of the road and Goody’s van continued into the back of an Audi TT, which then collided with a lorry.

A roads policing officer came across the collision at the same time a witness had dialled 999, and the 22-year-old Fiesta driver was given first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with multiple serious injuries and underwent surgery for damage to his skull.

The victim was placed an induced coma and was in hospital for 10 weeks, but had to be re-admitted for surgery to fit a cerebral shunt.

He continues to be treated for his life-changing injuries.

The Audi driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, while the lorry driver was not hurt.

Goody, of New House in Falkenham, near Felixstowe, was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old admitted the offence at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 8 and was sentenced on November 18 to 18 months in prison.

The court heard Goody had fallen asleep at the wheel in the moments before the collision.

The victim, who is from Clacton, told Essex Police his life "will never be the same again" due to his injuries.

Investigating officer DC Alan Lamb, of Essex Police, said: "This is a really tragic case, which highlights how the briefest of moments can lead to devastating consequences.

"Driving while tired puts you and others in danger and getting behind the wheel is just not worth the risk.

"It delays your reaction times and affects your attention, awareness and ability to control your vehicle.

"Please don’t take the risk."