News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Van driver jailed after A12 crash left motorist with life-changing injuries

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:25 PM November 27, 2021
Barry Goody (inset) has been jailed for causing a three-vehicle collision on the A12 near Colchester

Barry Goody (inset) has been jailed for causing a crash on the A12 near Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A Suffolk van driver who fell asleep at the wheel has been jailed for causing a crash that left another man with life-changing injuries.

Barry Goody’s vehicle crashed into with the back of the victim’s Ford Fiesta, which had been driving slowly in a queue of traffic on the A12 in Langham towards Colchester on February 10 this year.

The Fiesta was pushed to the side of the road and Goody’s van continued into the back of an Audi TT, which then collided with a lorry.

A roads policing officer came across the collision at the same time a witness had dialled 999, and the 22-year-old Fiesta driver was given first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with multiple serious injuries and underwent surgery for damage to his skull.

The victim was placed an induced coma and was in hospital for 10 weeks, but had to be re-admitted for surgery to fit a cerebral shunt.

He continues to be treated for his life-changing injuries.

Most Read

  1. 1 No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen
  2. 2 Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk
  3. 3 'Ipswich did so much for me' - Knight excited for Town return with Crewe after dream Manchester City move
  1. 4 Dispersal order put in place for coastal town
  2. 5 A12 blocked following two vehicle crash
  3. 6 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
  4. 7 Hitchhiker died after being hit by lorry wing mirror on A143
  5. 8 Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Essex
  6. 9 JCB skip loader worth £5,500 stolen from Suffolk village
  7. 10 Bury St Edmunds offers Christmas shoppers free weekend parking

The Audi driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, while the lorry driver was not hurt.

Goody, of New House in Falkenham, near Felixstowe, was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old admitted the offence at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 8 and was sentenced on November 18 to 18 months in prison.

The court heard Goody had fallen asleep at the wheel in the moments before the collision.

The victim, who is from Clacton, told Essex Police his life "will never be the same again" due to his injuries.

Investigating officer DC Alan Lamb, of Essex Police, said: "This is a really tragic case, which highlights how the briefest of moments can lead to devastating consequences.

"Driving while tired puts you and others in danger and getting behind the wheel is just not worth the risk.

"It delays your reaction times and affects your attention, awareness and ability to control your vehicle.

"Please don’t take the risk."

Suffolk Live News
Essex Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Almost 3,000 Covid cases were recorded in Suffolk schools in the last 10 days

Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police officer

Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose pictured with her two children Hayden and Ruby and partner Sid Sanders, who paid tribute to the 36-year-old.

Obituary

'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Mark Stone from Harwich had to pay £187 to get his car back from an Ipswich car park

Christmas

Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon