Police chased driver after car crashed into hedge, court hears
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 28-year-old Suffolk man who refused to take a breath test after a car he was driving crashed into a hedge has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Police officers went to Mutford near Beccles on November 2 at around 9pm and saw Paul Whall getting out of the vehicle and running off.
They chased him across a field and when they caught up with him he complied with a roadside breath test but had then failed to provide further specimens at a police station.
He said: “I’m out of breath. You’ve been chasing me across fields all night.”
Whall of Newsons Avenue, Mutford, admitted failing to provide a specimen and breaching an earlier suspended prison sentence order.
He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months and an 80-day alcohol abstinence requirement.
He was also ordered to do 40 days unpaid work on top of an earlier 150-hour order for the breach of a suspended sentence.
He was banned from driving for 39 months and ordered to pay £320 costs.
Robert Pollington for Whall said his client had stopped drinking since his arrest.
He said a tyre on the vehicle had burst causing it to end up in the hedge.