Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis after 300 plants found

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:07 PM September 26, 2022
Police arrested a man in Beck Row, west Suffolk

Police arrested a man in Beck Row, west Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after 300 plants of suspected cannabis were seized at a home in west Suffolk.

Police made the arrest in Wilde Street in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, on Friday after officers had reason to search an address.

They conducted a search and found five rooms with suspected cannabis plants being grown.

About 300 plants were recovered in the incident.

The man was arrested arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries to answer on Friday, October 21.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

