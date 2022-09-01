News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits downloading indecent child images

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:40 PM September 1, 2022
Rhys Collings, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk went into a village store with a knife and threatened a shop assistant

Benjamin Allen appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

A 30-year-old Colchester man will be sentenced next month after he admitted downloading indecent images of children .

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday (September 1) was Benjamin Allen, of Ipswich Road, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of making indecent images of children on or before March 22 last year after initially denying the offences at a hearing in April.

The court heard that when Allen’s computer equipment and mobile phone were examined experts found four still indecent images of children and two movies in the most serious level A category, two still images in category B and 146 still images in the lowest level C category.

The court heard that Allen has no previous convictions.

Recorder Graham Huston agreed to adjourn sentence until October 6 for a pre-sentence report.

He warned Allen that all sentencing options would be open to the court at the next hearing.

He allowed Allen’s unconditional bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex
Colchester News

