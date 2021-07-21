News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug-dealing brothers warned they could face jail

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM July 21, 2021   
Ipswich crown court building

The pair have been warned they could face prison terms - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two brothers from Suffolk who have admitted being involved in the supply of drugs have been warned by a judge that they could be jailed.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 20) were  Benjamin Clauson, 27, of Chelsworth Avenue, Great Cornard, and Sebastian Clauson, 24, of the same address.

Sebastian Clauson admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1, 2021, and May 5, 2021, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Benjamin Clauson has admitted possession of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Recorder Richard Atchley adjourned the case until September 6 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the brothers but warned them that he wasn’t making any promises about the sentence they would receive.

“It doesn’t mean that just because I’ve allowed reports to be prepared on you by the probation service that you won’t go to prison,” said the judge.

Both defendants are on bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
West Suffolk News

