Drug-dealing brothers warned they could face jail
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Two brothers from Suffolk who have admitted being involved in the supply of drugs have been warned by a judge that they could be jailed.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 20) were Benjamin Clauson, 27, of Chelsworth Avenue, Great Cornard, and Sebastian Clauson, 24, of the same address.
Sebastian Clauson admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between April 1, 2021, and May 5, 2021, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Benjamin Clauson has admitted possession of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.
Recorder Richard Atchley adjourned the case until September 6 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the brothers but warned them that he wasn’t making any promises about the sentence they would receive.
“It doesn’t mean that just because I’ve allowed reports to be prepared on you by the probation service that you won’t go to prison,” said the judge.
Both defendants are on bail.
