Stolen bike being ridden 'anti-socially' seized by police after complaints

A bike was seized by police following complaints from people living in Arrendene Road, Haverhill that it was being driven anti-socially - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A stolen bike that was being ridden in an anti-social manner in a Suffolk market town has been seized by police.

People living in Queensway, Haverhill, reported the rider to the authorities on Sunday, June 12.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were deployed and later stopped the bike on Arrendene Road.

It was found that the rider didn't have a valid licence or insurance and was also not wearing protective clothing.

After reports from residents in Queensway @PoliceHaverhill @NSRAPT officers have deployed and stopped this bike being ridden in an anti social manner on Arrendene Road. Rider had no protective clothing, no valid licence or insurance. Bike has been seized #s165 #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/mQKBlEEEFV — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 12, 2022

Following further investigations it was revealed that the bike had been stolen on June 6.

An NSRAPT spokesman said: “We have zero tolerance for vehicles being driven illegally and in an anti-social manner.

"The seizure of this bike is a direct result of police responding to residents' complaints”