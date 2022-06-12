Stolen bike being ridden 'anti-socially' seized by police after complaints
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A stolen bike that was being ridden in an anti-social manner in a Suffolk market town has been seized by police.
People living in Queensway, Haverhill, reported the rider to the authorities on Sunday, June 12.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were deployed and later stopped the bike on Arrendene Road.
It was found that the rider didn't have a valid licence or insurance and was also not wearing protective clothing.
Following further investigations it was revealed that the bike had been stolen on June 6.
An NSRAPT spokesman said: “We have zero tolerance for vehicles being driven illegally and in an anti-social manner.
"The seizure of this bike is a direct result of police responding to residents' complaints”