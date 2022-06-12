News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stolen bike being ridden 'anti-socially' seized by police after complaints

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:45 PM June 12, 2022
A bike was seized by police following complaints from people living in Arrendene Road, Haverhill

A bike was seized by police following complaints from people living in Arrendene Road, Haverhill that it was being driven anti-socially - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A stolen bike that was being ridden in an anti-social manner in a Suffolk market town has been seized by police.

People living in Queensway, Haverhill, reported the rider to the authorities on Sunday, June 12.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were deployed and later stopped the bike on Arrendene Road.

It was found that the rider didn't have a valid licence or insurance and was also not wearing protective clothing.

Following further investigations it was revealed that the bike had been stolen on June 6. 

An NSRAPT spokesman said: “We have zero tolerance for vehicles being driven illegally and in an anti-social manner.

"The seizure of this bike is a direct result of police responding to residents' complaints”

