News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Bikes taken from shed after offenders cut padlock

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 3:14 PM December 22, 2020   
A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Mildenhall. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two bikes have been stolen from a shed in Mildenhall after a padlock was cut to gain entry.

Suffolk police are now appealing for information after the two pedal bikes  were stolen from the Suffolk village.

Officers say that unknown persons gained entry to a shed by cutting the padlock in North Place in North Terrace.

A lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle

A lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle was stolen from a shed in Mildenhall. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike and a lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle were stolen from within.  

The theft took place between 9pm Sunday, December 20 and 9am Monday, December 21.

You may also want to watch:

If you saw the cycles being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73747/20 by calling 101. 

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Mildenhall. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Alternatively those with information can visit this website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk
  2. 2 Tier 3 'very probable' in Suffolk due to rise in Covid infections
  3. 3 'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council
  1. 4 Suffolk woman's confusion as Amazon deliver 3D printer instead of dog bed
  2. 5 16 sheep killed and 30 injured after being mauled by dogs
  3. 6 Fact-checking Lambert's claim about how Town's youth record compares
  4. 7 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
  5. 8 Warning of heavy rainfall and floods in Suffolk on Christmas Eve
  6. 9 Van crashes into Manningtree railway bridge
  7. 10 Suffolk escapes new Tier 4 - but Christmas restrictions tightened
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: Covid cases and infection rates by neighbourhood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

How to see the 'Christmas star' - visible for first time in 800 years

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 case rates double in some districts across Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Have Christmas visitors flocked to Suffolk coast?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon