Bikes taken from shed after offenders cut padlock
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Two bikes have been stolen from a shed in Mildenhall after a padlock was cut to gain entry.
Suffolk police are now appealing for information after the two pedal bikes were stolen from the Suffolk village.
Officers say that unknown persons gained entry to a shed by cutting the padlock in North Place in North Terrace.
A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike and a lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle were stolen from within.
The theft took place between 9pm Sunday, December 20 and 9am Monday, December 21.
You may also want to watch:
If you saw the cycles being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73747/20 by calling 101.
Alternatively those with information can visit this website.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk
- 2 Tier 3 'very probable' in Suffolk due to rise in Covid infections
- 3 'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council
- 4 Suffolk woman's confusion as Amazon deliver 3D printer instead of dog bed
- 5 16 sheep killed and 30 injured after being mauled by dogs
- 6 Fact-checking Lambert's claim about how Town's youth record compares
- 7 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
- 8 Warning of heavy rainfall and floods in Suffolk on Christmas Eve
- 9 Van crashes into Manningtree railway bridge
- 10 Suffolk escapes new Tier 4 - but Christmas restrictions tightened