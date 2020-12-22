Bikes taken from shed after offenders cut padlock

Published: 3:14 PM December 22, 2020

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Mildenhall. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two bikes have been stolen from a shed in Mildenhall after a padlock was cut to gain entry.

Suffolk police are now appealing for information after the two pedal bikes were stolen from the Suffolk village.

Officers say that unknown persons gained entry to a shed by cutting the padlock in North Place in North Terrace.

A lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle was stolen from a shed in Mildenhall. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man’s black Calibre Line 29 mountain bike and a lady’s grey and yellow Calibre 2 Cubed pedal cycle were stolen from within.

The theft took place between 9pm Sunday, December 20 and 9am Monday, December 21.

If you saw the cycles being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73747/20 by calling 101.

Alternatively those with information can visit this website.