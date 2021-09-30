Range Rover stolen from property

Published: 10:10 AM September 30, 2021

Thieves have stolen a black Range Rover from Bedfield during a late night incident.

Police received reports of the stolen vehicle at 2.25am on Wednesday, September 29 from a property in Long Green.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The black Range Rover was taken from the property and was driven in the direction of Earl Soham."

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity or knows of the vehicle’s current whereabout should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD number 24 of 29 September 2021.