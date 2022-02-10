'One of top two' in Bash drug line chain jailed for 56 months

Blerant Seferaj, 21, was involved in the supply of cocaine in the Ipswich area using the “Bash” line over a period of more than a year. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

﻿A 21-year-old man who was involved in the supply of cocaine in the Ipswich area using the “Bash” line over a period of more than a year has been jailed for 56 months.

Police established unemployed Blerant Seferaj’s involvement in the line by analysing mobile phone data and by looking at his bank accounts which showed that £35,000 had passed through them in a year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Seferaj of Osborne Road, Enfield, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Dorjan Balisha, 26, of Jovian Way, Ipswich was jailed for his part in the Bash line. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Last month two of his co-defendants - Dorjan Balisha, 26, of Jovian Way, Ipswich and Klajdi Domi, 26, of Droversway Way, Droitwich - admitted the same charge.

Balisha was jailed for six years and Domi was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment.

Klajdi Domi, 26, of Droversway Way, Droitwich, was jailed for his part in the Bash line. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The court heard that the men were involved with the supply of cocaine in south Suffolk using the “Bash Line” between the summer of 2020 and late 2021.

Following the seizure by police in Capel St Mary of a quarter of a kilo of cocaine, worth £20,000 from a car driven by 29-year-old Emilian Filipi , of Park Road, Ipswich, in January last year the Serious Crime Disruption Team used phone evidence to identify other people involved in the conspiracy

During the investigation, it was discovered that significant amounts of money were made during the conspiracy and transferred between the defendants.

Domi was arrested in Kingston, London in July last year and was found in possession of 26 wraps of cocaine and cash.

Balisha was arrested in September 2021 and police found evidence that showed he had run the ‘Bash’ line.

Emiljan admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property and in May last year he was jailed for four years and six months.

Seferaj, who has no previous convictions, was arrested in September last year and was described as “one of the top two” in the hierarchy of the “Bash” line.

The court heard that Seferaj had been working in his father’s car wash business and had made the stupid decision to become involved in the supply of drugs after he lost that work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael McAlinden for Seferaj said the cash that was paid into his accounts came from his parents and buying and selling cars.