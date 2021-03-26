Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road

Published: 12:15 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM March 26, 2021

One witness said there could have been as many as 50 tyres dumped in the road in Caple St Mary - Credit: Megan Baldry

Villagers have voiced their disgust after a huge pile of around 50 tyres and pieces of plasterboard were dumped in the middle of a country road.

The giant pile was discovered in Bluegate Lane, off Old London Road, Capel St Mary, early Friday morning – with the strewn load completely blocking the single-lane carriageway.

Local residents took to social media to voice their disgust at the fly tipping, which has continued to occur in the road in recent weeks.

Megan Baldry, whose journey to care for her horse was halted by the pile this morning, said she was "gobsmacked" to find it all in the middle of the road.

"I was shocked," she said. "Whoever has decided to dump it all obviously couldn't be bothered to go and get it disposed of correctly.

"I have seen it before down here, but that was in the layby – which although is still lazy and inexcusable, still allowed people to get through.

"This is just right there, in the middle of the road. I was completely gobsmacked to be honest.

"There is a big ditch at the side of the road – emergency vehicles would not be able to pass because of it, they would get stuck.

"Whoever has done it is just really inconsiderate and lazy."

Miss Baldry added she would like to see CCTV installed to help deter what she said is becoming a recurring issue.

Teams from Babergh District Council had cleared the scene before 11am - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The pile had been cleared by Babergh District Council just before 11am.

A Babergh District Council spokeswoman said the waste will be examined in a bid to try and locate and prosecute those responsible.

The spokeswoman added: “Babergh District Council remains committed to tackling fly tipping in our district and aims to deal with any reports of this occurring on public land within 48 hours.

“Our council is immensely grateful for the public’s help in reporting fly tipping, which can be done quickly and easily via our website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We would also encourage anyone using a third party to dispose of waste, to ensure this will not be fly tipped, by verifying the waste carrier’s license either on the Environment Agency website or by calling 03708 506 506.”

The discovery comes after East Suffolk Council recorded a significant rise in the number of fly tipping incidents since the start of the pandemic.