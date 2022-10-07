BMW stolen from driveway after thieves break into Bury St Edmunds home

A BMW X4 was stolen from Bury St Edmunds during an overnight burglary - Credit: Archant

A BMW vehicle has been stolen from outside a home in Bury St Edmunds during an overnight burglary.

The BMW X4 was stolen after an intruder entered a home in Cely Road through patio doors before stealing a set of car keys and driving the vehicle away.

It is believed that the theft took place between 12.45am and 6am on Thursday.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, CCTV or smart doorbell footage that could be helpful with their investigation.

Anyone who believes they may be able to help Suffolk police should contact them quoting the crime reference number 37/63953/22.



