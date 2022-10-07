News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

BMW stolen from driveway after thieves break into Bury St Edmunds home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:21 PM October 7, 2022
Suffolk police officer

A BMW X4 was stolen from Bury St Edmunds during an overnight burglary - Credit: Archant

A BMW vehicle has been stolen from outside a home in Bury St Edmunds during an overnight burglary. 

The BMW X4 was stolen after an intruder entered a home in Cely Road through patio doors before stealing a set of car keys and driving the vehicle away.

It is believed that the theft took place between 12.45am and 6am on Thursday. 

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, CCTV or smart doorbell footage that could be helpful with their investigation. 

Anyone who believes they may be able to help Suffolk police should contact them quoting the crime reference number 37/63953/22.


Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules celebrate John-Jules goal to put Town into a 1-0 lead

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 3-0 win against Cambridge United...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police found a large cannabis plant at a home in Woodbridge

Suffolk Constabulary

Large cannabis plant discovered at home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon