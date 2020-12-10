Published: 5:34 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 6:05 PM December 10, 2020

The boat was seen to be towed away from the marina - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A boat has been stolen from a Suffolk marina.

The boat, a Ribeye A600, was taken at just after 5pm on Sunday, December 6 from Woolverstone Marina and was seen being towed away by a vehicle.

Police are looking for help to find the boat - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The boat was on the hard-standing for winter storage. It is a six-metre RIB (rigid inflatable boat) complete with a Yamaha 150hp outboard. The engine serial number was Yamaha: 6HP-1001259.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the incident or knows of the boat’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71421/20.