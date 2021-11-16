Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Breaking

The body of a woman has been found during a search to find missing 36-year-old Ginette Rose from Suffolk.



Officers found the body at 3.30pm, in woodland off Tuddenham Road, in Herringswell.

Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but the body is believed to be that of Ginette Rose, who had been missing since Sunday night (November 14).

Searches have been taking place since yesterday to locate Ms Rose and her next of kin has been informed of the discovery.

A police scene was put in place at the woods as officers carried out enquiries, but it has since been lifted.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Police will prepare a file for the coroner in due course.