Three women in court charged with drug dealing offences in north Suffolk town

Published: 11:09 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM June 11, 2021

The three women appeared at court on Friday - Credit: ARCHANT

Three women have appeared in court charged with drug dealing offences in a north Suffolk town.

Amy Bowen, Nicky Masterson and Vivienne Masterson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

All three women are charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Bungay on or before August 13 last year.

Bowen, of Hardley Street, in Loddon, Norfolk, is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of ketamine.

The 23-year-old entered no plea to all charges.

Nicky Masterson, 23, of Cucumber Lane, Beccles, and Vivienne Masterson, 61, of Kingsway, Earsham, also entered no plea to the single charge they both face.

Magistrates said the more serious allegation faced by Bowen, for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, could only be dealt with before a judge in a higher court.

They sent the cases to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 9.

The three women, all represented by solicitor Richard Mann, were each granted unconditional bail until the hearing.