Boy, 10, asked to get in car by two men near Sudbury

A 10-year-old boy was asked to get in a car by two men who said his mum told them to pick him up near Sudbury.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Tuesday in Hartest Way, Great Cornard, Suffolk police said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the boy was walking when he was approached by a silver Volkswagen.

The two men told him they were asked to pick him up by his mum.

However, the boy declined and continued walking.

The driver has been described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, with ginger hair.

The passenger of the vehicle is described as white, also aged in his late teens or early 20s, with black or brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has knowledge of it is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 63.

