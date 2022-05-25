Boy, 10, asked to get in car by two men near Sudbury
- Credit: Google Maps
A 10-year-old boy was asked to get in a car by two men who said his mum told them to pick him up near Sudbury.
The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Tuesday in Hartest Way, Great Cornard, Suffolk police said.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the boy was walking when he was approached by a silver Volkswagen.
The two men told him they were asked to pick him up by his mum.
However, the boy declined and continued walking.
The driver has been described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, with ginger hair.
The passenger of the vehicle is described as white, also aged in his late teens or early 20s, with black or brown hair.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 2 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
- 3 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
- 4 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
- 5 A14 westbound reopens after crash caused 7 miles of delays
- 6 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
- 7 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
- 8 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey
- 9 15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer
- 10 Warehousing units take shape at Ipswich as demand rockets
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has knowledge of it is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 63.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.