East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boy, 11, injured after being bitten by Labrador in Brandon park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:09 PM June 17, 2022
An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a dog at a skate park near Brandon Leisure Centre

An 11-year-old boy was bitten by a dog at a skate park near Brandon Leisure Centre - Credit: Google Maps

An 11-year-old boy has been injured after being bitten by a Labrador at a Suffolk park.

The incident happened between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday at the skate park near to Brandon Leisure Centre in Church Road, Suffolk police said.

According to police, the boy was bitten in the knee by a dog described as a black Labrador puppy and was left with minor injuries.

Police would like to trace the owner of the dog and speak with them about the incident.

Dog owners are also being reminded to be mindful of their surroundings and that a short lead is always advisable from a safety perspective, as it is easier to control a dog on a short lead, particularly as many can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/37364/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

