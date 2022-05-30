News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boy, 13, assaulted twice in two days by same group of young people

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:43 PM May 30, 2022
Belle Vue House, Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager was assaulted twice in Belle Vue Park in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A thirteen-year-old boy has been assaulted twice in two days by the same group of unknown young people.

The incidents happened in Sudbury's Belle Vue Park in Ingram's Well Road between 6pm and 6.30pm on April 26 and 28.

The boy was punched and kicked but suffered no serious injuries during the assaults.

If anyone has any information which could help the inquiry they are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/25797/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

