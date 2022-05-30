Boy, 13, assaulted twice in two days by same group of young people

A teenager was assaulted twice in Belle Vue Park in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A thirteen-year-old boy has been assaulted twice in two days by the same group of unknown young people.

The incidents happened in Sudbury's Belle Vue Park in Ingram's Well Road between 6pm and 6.30pm on April 26 and 28.

The boy was punched and kicked but suffered no serious injuries during the assaults.

If anyone has any information which could help the inquiry they are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/25797/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.