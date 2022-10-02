Boy, 17, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in east Suffolk village

Breaking

The incident happened in Benhall, near Saxmundham in east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was stabbed in the early hours of the morning in an east Suffolk village.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 2am on Sunday at the junction of Aldecar Lane and Benhall Green in Benhall, near Saxmundham.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 7am after receiving reports of a girl being attacked.

The girl was found with stab wounds and a back injury and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

Police believe the incident took place several hours before the girl was found.

She was discovered by a dog walker, who alerted the emergency services.

Police subsequently arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

There is currently a police cordon at the scene while investigations are carried out.

Police have said the victim and suspect are known to each other and, at this time, it is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 83 of October 2.