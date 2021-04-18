Published: 1:35 PM April 18, 2021

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of three men. - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and had an unknown liquid thrown on his face by a group of men in Walton-on-the-Naze.

Officers received reports that two boys were walking along Prince's Esplanade around 6.20pm on Thursday, April 15, when they were approached by three young men.

One of the boys, aged 15, was grabbed by his jacket and threatened by one of the men with what is believed to have been a knife.

An unknown liquid was also thrown in his face and he was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which were not serious or life-changing.

Detectives from Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault, or for anyone who may know the identity of the three young men.

All three members of the group are described as being white and around 17 or 18 years old.

The young man who attacked the victim is described as 5ft 8ins in height, of a slim build and was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit and a black Nike puffer jacket.

A second young man was also wearing a grey hooded tracksuit, but with a grey sleeveless jacket with an orange lining.

The third young man was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and had short brown hair.

Anyone with information can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

You can also call Clacton CID on 101 and quote the incident reference 42/68903/21.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website.