Teen carrying five-inch 'dagger' knife arrested after fleeing from police

A boy was arrested after fleeing from police in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A boy who fled from police and was carrying a five-inch knife in a children's play area was arrested in Lavenham.

Police were called to the village after receiving reports that two boys were openly smoking drugs in a playpark and "wantonly spitting everywhere", Sudbury and Haverhill police said on Facebook.

The boys initially cooperated with police, but then one of them, a 16-year-old, attempted to flee the scene.

He did not get far before being arrested.

The boy, who was not from the village, was found to be carrying a few wraps of cannabis, a set of digital scales and a five-inch" fixed "dagger" type knife.

His phone was seized.

Suffolk police would like to thank the Lavenham resident that reported the boy's activities.

The incident happened in the historic village of Lavenham - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.