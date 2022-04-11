News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teen carrying five-inch 'dagger' knife arrested after fleeing from police

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:35 AM April 11, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A boy was arrested after fleeing from police in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A boy who fled from police and was carrying a five-inch knife in a children's play area was arrested in Lavenham. 

Police were called to the village after receiving reports that two boys were openly smoking drugs in a playpark and "wantonly spitting everywhere", Sudbury and Haverhill police said on Facebook.

The boys initially cooperated with police, but then one of them, a 16-year-old, attempted to flee the scene.

He did not get far before being arrested. 

The boy, who was not from the village, was found to be carrying a few wraps of cannabis, a set of digital scales and a five-inch" fixed "dagger" type knife.

His phone was seized.

Suffolk police would like to thank the Lavenham resident that reported the boy's activities.

EADT NEWS WEST - DAVE GOODERHAM HISTORIC - The unveiling of Lavenham Village sign by Sir Norman R

The incident happened in the historic village of Lavenham - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lavenham News

Don't Miss

The Thoroughfare in Woodbridge

Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney on the ball at Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at Shrewsbury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Carpenters Arms Great Wilbraham

Food and Drink

Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant

Essex Live News

Stansted Airport has joint-worst drop-off fees in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon