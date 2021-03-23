'Vile' man sexually assaulted vulnerable elderly woman
- Credit: Essex police
A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman in Manningtree has been jailed for two years.
Stephen Pilgrim of Harwich Road, Bradfield assaulted the woman on New Year's Eve 2019.
The assault was reported to the police and Pilgrim was arrested a few hours later.
He was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.
The 71-year-old admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 21 2020 and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today.
Detective Constable Reuben Brame, from the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team, said: “These were absolutely vile offences.
"Pilgrim took advantage of a vulnerable woman, and has then gone on to commit these abhorrent offences, knowing she could not defend herself."
Most Read
- 1 How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 2 'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent
- 3 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
- 4 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
- 5 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
- 6 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker
- 8 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
- 9 Robbers steal three-figure sum following hammer attack
- 10 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000