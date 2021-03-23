'Vile' man sexually assaulted vulnerable elderly woman

Published: 2:19 PM March 23, 2021

A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman in Manningtree has been jailed for two years.

Stephen Pilgrim of Harwich Road, Bradfield assaulted the woman on New Year's Eve 2019.

The assault was reported to the police and Pilgrim was arrested a few hours later.

He was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

The 71-year-old admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 21 2020 and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Detective Constable Reuben Brame, from the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team, said: “These were absolutely vile offences.

"Pilgrim took advantage of a vulnerable woman, and has then gone on to commit these abhorrent offences, knowing she could not defend herself."