News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Vile' man sexually assaulted vulnerable elderly woman

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:19 PM March 23, 2021   
Stephen Pilgrim assaulted a woman at an address in Manningtree on December 31 2019.

Stephen Pilgrim assaulted a woman at an address in Manningtree on December 31 2019. - Credit: Essex police

A man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman in Manningtree has been jailed for two years.

Stephen Pilgrim of Harwich Road, Bradfield assaulted the woman on New Year's Eve 2019.

The assault was reported to the police and Pilgrim was arrested a few hours later.

He was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

The 71-year-old admitted the charges at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 21 2020 and was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Detective Constable Reuben Brame, from the Adult Sexual Assault Investigation Team, said: “These were absolutely vile offences.

"Pilgrim took advantage of a vulnerable woman, and has then gone on to commit these abhorrent offences, knowing she could not defend herself."

Most Read

  1. 1 How many more of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 'Great club and quality people... I’ll always be grateful ' - Cotter leaves Town by mutual consent
  3. 3 Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps
  1. 4 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
  3. 6 Former barman stole money while working at riverside pub
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'keeping tabs' on Israeli striker
  5. 8 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
  6. 9 Robbers steal three-figure sum following hammer attack
  7. 10 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans used to own the production company behind hit BBC show Line of Duty

Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Coronavirus

Covid rate above national average in Ipswich, with small rises elsewhere

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon