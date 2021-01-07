Prison possible for man who downloaded child porn

Published: 4:16 PM January 7, 2021

Bury St Edmunds man warned he faces jail over threatening messages sent to former partner - Credit: Archant

A Colchester man who downloaded child porn and resisted a police officer who tried to arrest him will be sentenced next month.

Adjourning sentence on 20-year-old Bradley Eaton, Judge Emma Peters said the offence of downloading child porn crossed the custody threshold but it was possible the sentence could be suspended.

Eaton, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Monkwick, Colchester, admitted making three indecent images of children in the most serious level A category on March 19 this year.

He also admitted an offence of resisting arrest on the same date.

Lynne Shirley for Eaton said her client had no previous convictions.

You may also want to watch:

She said he had a talent for computers and had built a computer when he was 13.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said he would be applying for Eaton to be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order at the sentencing hearing which will take place during the week commencing February 8 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.