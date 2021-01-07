Prison possible for man who downloaded child porn
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
A Colchester man who downloaded child porn and resisted a police officer who tried to arrest him will be sentenced next month.
Adjourning sentence on 20-year-old Bradley Eaton, Judge Emma Peters said the offence of downloading child porn crossed the custody threshold but it was possible the sentence could be suspended.
Eaton, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Monkwick, Colchester, admitted making three indecent images of children in the most serious level A category on March 19 this year.
He also admitted an offence of resisting arrest on the same date.
Lynne Shirley for Eaton said her client had no previous convictions.
You may also want to watch:
She said he had a talent for computers and had built a computer when he was 13.
David Wilson, prosecuting, said he would be applying for Eaton to be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order at the sentencing hearing which will take place during the week commencing February 8 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk
- 2 Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk
- 3 Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests
- 4 Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in serious crash next to RAF base
- 5 Revealed: Full list of Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres
- 6 Council leader calls on residents not to head to county's coasts
- 7 Try Suffolk burritos and dirty fries from new street food business
- 8 Suffolk Covid cases surpass national average in some areas
- 9 What are supermarket rules and shopping guidance in lockdown 3?
- 10 Ex-Town boss McCarthy sacked by APOEL after just two months