Suspended sentence for man found with indecent video
A Colchester man who had an indecent video of a teenage girl on a memory stick has been given a suspended sentence.
Police officers who searched 20-year-old Bradley Eaton’s home found the video on a USB stick, Ipswich Crown court heard.
Eaton, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Monkwick, Colchester, admitted possessing an indecent image of a child in the most serious level A category on March 19 last year.
He also admitted an offence of resisting arrest on the same date.
He was given eight months' youth detention suspended for 16 months and fined £100.
He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
David Wilson, prosecuting, said Eaton had been interviewed by police on a voluntary basis in March last year and had become upset when he was arrested on suspicion of on an unrelated matter of harassment which was never proceeded with.
An attempt was made to handcuff him because of concerns that he might become violent and he had “flailed around” resulting in a police officer going to the ground.
The indecent video of a naked girl in her mid teens was found during a subsequent police search at his home.
Phillip Farr, for Eaton, said his client had no previous convictions and was a different young man now to the one he was in March last year.
He said Eaton had been an immature 18-year-old and had been sent the video found in the USB stick.
“He wasn’t deliberately soliciting images from under-age girls,” said Mr Farr.