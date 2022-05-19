Man caught drink driving over three times the legal limit in Suffolk town

Police stopped a man who was driving while over three times the legal alcohol limit.

A man has been caught driving while over three times the legal drink drive limit in a Suffolk town.

He was caught and arrested in Brandon at about 12pm this afternoon and produced a roadside breath test reading of 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Mildenhall Police, who caught the driver, said he would be charged once sober and given a court date.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter: "Mildenhall Police reacted to an anonymous report with this drunk driver this morning, found him and nicked him.

"Excellent result taking another drink driver off the road."