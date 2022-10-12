Man, 30, arrested after van driven at group of people

A man has been arrested after an incident of dangerous driving in Brandon - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a van was driven at a group of people in Brandon.

It was reported to police that a van was being driven in an anti-social manner in Wimbledon Avenue at about 7pm on Saturday, October 8.

During the incident a van was allegedly driven at a group of people.

The van also struck a number of stationary vehicles.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash.

A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession of an offensive weapon and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was questioned at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers believe there would have been multiple witnesses to the incident and is asking them to come forward with any dash cam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64791/22.