Rogue trader charges Suffolk homeowner nearly £5,000 for 'unnecessary' work

A rogue trader has charged a Suffolk homeowner close to £5,000 for what has been described as "unnecessary" work.

Last month, a Brandon resident was approached at the door by a man offering to do gardening work.

The trader advised that a contract for the year could be set up for £650, and the resident could claim money back via a 'tax back' scheme.

After the resident agreed, the trader reportedly started work straight away, with no contract, paperwork or cancellation notice given.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the trader went on to carry out "extensive unnecessary work" on the property over the course of a few days and demanded more money each day.

During the work, the trader reportedly dug up much of the garden and pulled up the patio.

New turf was laid and the same patio slabs were put back down.

The resident was charged a total of £4,950, which was paid in cash over the days that the trader was at the property.

Feeling that they might have been scammed, the resident confronted the trader and asked for a refund, but the man reassured them and advised that many of their neighbours had a contract for their services.

The trader never returned and no refund has been received.

Suffolk Trading Standards is asking if anyone has been approached in the same manner and for anyone with information that might lead to the identification of the rogue trader to contact them via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.