Rogue trader charges Suffolk homeowner nearly £5,000 for 'unnecessary' work
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A rogue trader has charged a Suffolk homeowner close to £5,000 for what has been described as "unnecessary" work.
Last month, a Brandon resident was approached at the door by a man offering to do gardening work.
The trader advised that a contract for the year could be set up for £650, and the resident could claim money back via a 'tax back' scheme.
After the resident agreed, the trader reportedly started work straight away, with no contract, paperwork or cancellation notice given.
According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the trader went on to carry out "extensive unnecessary work" on the property over the course of a few days and demanded more money each day.
During the work, the trader reportedly dug up much of the garden and pulled up the patio.
New turf was laid and the same patio slabs were put back down.
Most Read
- 1 A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe
- 2 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
- 3 Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years
- 4 First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed
- 5 Atay leaves Town for Premier League alongside another ex-Town coach
- 6 Where to see iconic Hurricane planes fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 7 Man arrested after 24-year-old Suffolk woman killed in crash
- 8 Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home
- 9 Person dies after being hit by train
- 10 Ipswich Town launch new home and away Umbro kits
The resident was charged a total of £4,950, which was paid in cash over the days that the trader was at the property.
Feeling that they might have been scammed, the resident confronted the trader and asked for a refund, but the man reassured them and advised that many of their neighbours had a contract for their services.
The trader never returned and no refund has been received.
Suffolk Trading Standards is asking if anyone has been approached in the same manner and for anyone with information that might lead to the identification of the rogue trader to contact them via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.